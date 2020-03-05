Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 47,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 22,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

