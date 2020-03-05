Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.88, approximately 47,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 22,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

About Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF)

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tilray Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities
Tilray Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities
Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Boingo Wireless
Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Boingo Wireless
Energous Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital
Energous Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital
Silvercrest Metals Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley
Silvercrest Metals Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley
Evolution Mining Stock Price Up 2.9%
Evolution Mining Stock Price Up 2.9%
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Shares Down 0.3%
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Shares Down 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report