Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund (LON:ALAI) Shares Down 0.3%

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Ltd (LON:ALAI)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 64.80 ($0.85), 55,745 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 133,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.36.

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Company Profile (LON:ALAI)

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

