Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 1.5%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €32.65 ($37.97) and last traded at €32.70 ($38.02), 16,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.20 ($38.60).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($50.12) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $491.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.65 and its 200 day moving average is €36.74.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile (ETR:DBAN)

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

