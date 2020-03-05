AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Trading 6.5% Higher

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 950,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 441,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies in heavy construction, surface mining, infrastructure, logging, shipping, and transportation industries. It carries an inventory of front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers.

