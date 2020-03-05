Bergio International (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Trading 97% Higher

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) traded up 97% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $790,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -1.07.

Bergio International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRGO)

Bergio International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fine jewelry primarily in the United States. It offers a range of products made from precious metals, such as gold, platinum, and Karat gold, as well as diamonds and other precious stones. The company provides a collection of charms, crosses, and other add-on pieces; fashion jewelry, such as necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets, and rings; couture line of products; and bridal line, which comprises wedding sets, engagement rings, and wedding bands for men and women.

