THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 87,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 267,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

