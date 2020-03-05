THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49, approximately 87,800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 267,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.43.

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for THERAPIX BIOSCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THERAPIX BIOSCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tilray Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities
Tilray Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities
Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Boingo Wireless
Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Boingo Wireless
Energous Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital
Energous Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital
Silvercrest Metals Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley
Silvercrest Metals Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley
Evolution Mining Stock Price Up 2.9%
Evolution Mining Stock Price Up 2.9%
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Shares Down 0.3%
Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Shares Down 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report