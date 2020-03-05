Biotest (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Biotest AG (ETR:BIO)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €19.05 ($22.15) and last traded at €19.05 ($22.15), 816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.15 ($22.27).

The stock has a market cap of $376.92 million and a P/E ratio of -58.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.

About Biotest (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

