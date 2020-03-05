DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of DBVT opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $879.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

