Starvest (LON:SVE) Shares Up 5.9%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Starvest plc (LON:SVE) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), 21,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 55,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The company has a quick ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21.

Starvest (LON:SVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Starvest Company Profile (LON:SVE)

Starvest plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, early stage and mid stage investments, seed/startup, small company new issues, and pre-initial public offering opportunities. It invests in alternative investment market (AIM) companies engaged in the natural resources sectors including minerals and precious metals exploration.

