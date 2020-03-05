Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Shares Down 8.4%

Jungheinrich AG (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.