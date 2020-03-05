Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.09.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 195.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 22,100 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $228,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,392 shares of company stock worth $2,584,059. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

