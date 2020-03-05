Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of CYTK opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $883.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $64,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 223,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,102,394.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,082,980 shares of company stock worth $17,052,826. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

