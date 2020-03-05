Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.49 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

MTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Materialise from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,626.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Materialise had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 5,525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Materialise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materialise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

