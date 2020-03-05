Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Sell

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.49 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.
MTLS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Materialise from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.16.
NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1,626.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.41.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Materialise by 5,525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,032 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Materialise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materialise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
