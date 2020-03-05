Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BTIG Research

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

CBMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

CBMG stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 715,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 62,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.