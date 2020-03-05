Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.50 target price on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $49.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

