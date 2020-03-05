Stephens Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Investment analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

ZM opened at $116.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.86. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 81,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $7,761,835.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 270,112 shares in the company, valued at $25,614,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $5,047,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,596 shares of company stock valued at $44,339,280.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

