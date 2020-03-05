Wedbush Reiterates Hold Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

SGMO stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $943.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.18. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

