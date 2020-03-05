Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SOLY opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Soliton has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Soliton by 2,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Soliton by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Soliton by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

