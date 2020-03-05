Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.71% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Shares of SOLY opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Soliton has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $29.00.
About Soliton
Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
