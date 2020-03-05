United Therapeutics’ (UTHR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $243.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 135.35% from the company’s previous close.

UTHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average is $89.58.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

