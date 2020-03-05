Omeros’ (OMER) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ OMER opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $626.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.57. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMER. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 62.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 61.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omeros by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.