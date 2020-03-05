Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

INO opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $444.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.16.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

