Shake Shack’s (SHAK) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

NYSE SHAK opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

