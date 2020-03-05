MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Downgraded to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. MGM China has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.10.
MGM China Company Profile
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.