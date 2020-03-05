MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Downgraded to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. MGM China has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, and the related hotel and resort facilities; and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

