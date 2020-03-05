SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Hold”

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCHYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $58.46.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

