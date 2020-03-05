Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.
Shares of GXYEF stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.