Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Shares of GXYEF stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

