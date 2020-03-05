Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. Chevron has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after buying an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after buying an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

