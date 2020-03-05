Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Upgraded to Hold at BNP Paribas

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.