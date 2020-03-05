HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. National Securities initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of URGN opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 164,222 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

