HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.93% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday. National Securities initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urogen Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.
Shares of URGN opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.32. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after buying an additional 154,007 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Urogen Pharma by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 164,222 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 270.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Urogen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.