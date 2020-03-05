Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $10.80.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 47,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $502,365.80. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 208,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,980,257.79. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 810,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,718.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

