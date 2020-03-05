Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,024.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,491,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.