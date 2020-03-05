Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Receives “Hold” Rating from B. Riley

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

