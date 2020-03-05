B. Riley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Aegis raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

HRZN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $179.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

