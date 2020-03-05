Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after acquiring an additional 136,380 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $585,736,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,213,000 after acquiring an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.