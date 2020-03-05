Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $294.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.75. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Ajax by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

