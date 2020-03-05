DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 157.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRRX. BidaskClub cut shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DURECT by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

