Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

OCUL opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.48.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

