Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $265.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

