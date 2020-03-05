Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,128,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after buying an additional 196,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 186,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

