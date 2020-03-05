Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
