Wolford (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Trading Down 7.5%

Wolford AG (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)’s stock price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 832 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Wolford Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, Rest of Europe, and Asia/Oceania. The company provides legwear products, including pantyhose, tights, stay-ups, knee-highs, leggings, and socks; and lingerie comprising bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

