Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Trading Down 5.5%

Hibernia REIT PLC (LON:HBRN)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02), approximately 30,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 202,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc, the ?Company?, registered number 531267, together with its subsidiaries and associated undertakings (the ?Group?), is engaged in property investment and development (primarily office) in the Dublin market with a view to maximising its shareholders' returns. The Company is a public limited company and is incorporated and domiciled in Ireland.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.