Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)’s share price fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88, 282 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARZGF)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

