First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Shares Up 2.4%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.34, 105,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 137,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 152,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

