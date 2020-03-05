Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Bluejay Mining PLC (LON:JAY) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), 502,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.63 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Bluejay Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Bluejay Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89.

Bluejay Mining plc operates as an exploration company in the United Kingdom, Greenland, Finland, and Austria. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, cobalt, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as platinum-group elements (PGE). It holds interests in the Dundas, Disko, and Kangerluarsuk projects located in Greenland; and Hammaslahti copper-gold-zinc project, Kelkka nickel-copper project, and Outokumpu copper project, as well as Enonkoski nickel-copper PGE project located in Finland.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.