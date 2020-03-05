Ecsc Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Up 2.6%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Shares of Ecsc Group PLC (LON:ECSC) shot up 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.32), 3,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

Ecsc Group Company Profile (LON:ECSC)

ECSC Group plc provides information and cyber security services. The company offers services, such as managed, consultancy, testing, incident response, and vendor solutions. It also provides a range of solutions, including firewalls, intrusion prevention, and detection systems, log analysis, anti-virus, file integrity monitoring, web filtering, vulnerability scanning, email filtering, LAN switching/routing, cloud access security, and PCI desktops.

