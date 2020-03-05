Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Shares Down 2.1%

Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), approximately 1,277,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 224,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 million and a PE ratio of -11.75.

About Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, creators, brands, and publishers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook.

