UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Up 2.6%

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55, 45,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 64,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBSFY shares. Stephens raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.