Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Shares Up 28.6%

Sugarmade Inc (OTCMKTS:SGMD) shot up 28.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.00, 91,237,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 841% from the average session volume of 9,693,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Sugarmade Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the supply of hydroponic and cultivation products, and products to quick service restaurants. It supplies hydroponic and indoor/outdoor cultivation products to the agricultural market sectors, including the legal cannabis cultivation, processing, and distribution sectors. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as double poly paper cups for cold beverage; and disposable, clear, and plastic cold cups, and paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.