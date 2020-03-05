Acorn Income Fund (LON:AIF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 368 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 353 ($4.64), approximately 32,135 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 12,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.50 ($4.57).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.73.

Get Acorn Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Acorn Income Fund’s previous dividend of $5.20. Acorn Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -0.65%.

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.