BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Trading 50% Higher

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) traded up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 61,887,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 90,925,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.00.

In other BioRestorative Therapies news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 2,088,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $62,665.56. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.

