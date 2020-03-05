Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Martinrea International Inc (OTCMKTS:MRETF) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.43, 1,385 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRETF shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

